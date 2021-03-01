Brockville Transit gets more coronavirus relief cash

BROCKVILLE – Brockville Transit is getting more money to help with the financial impact of COVID-19.

Local MPP Steve Clark announced this morning (March 1) the City of Brockville will receive $87,391 for its transit system.

“This funding is great news for Brockville,” Clark said in a statement. “COVID-19 continues to impact our transit system and this additional funding will ensure that local transit can continue to operate and provide a vital service for those who need it.”

It’s part of $150 million in additional money doled out today and the third phase of funding.

Brockville Transit previously received $102,647 in September and then $138,379 in December under the first two phases of the Safe Restart Agreement.

The province notes that ridership on some transit systems dropped as much as 90 per cent and this money is expected to help settle transit finances.

There is still $650 million from the Ontario government available to municipalities on a case-by-case basis. That money is available until the end of the year with extensions to December 2022.