Head of Kemptville Campus board revealed this week

KEMPTVILLE – The mayor of North Grenville says the head of a new operational board for the Kemptville Campus will be announced this week.

Nancy Peckford gave fellow county councillors the heads-up during a county council meeting Thursday (Feb. 25).

“We have settled on the selection of a new chair. We undertook a comprehensive search. Of course, (this is) something we regard as a regional asset…with tremendous potential for all of the United Counties (of Leeds-Grenville),” Peckford said.

North Grenville posted the job in mid-November last year.

The Kemptville Campus has been running under a three-member board of Peckford, Deputy Mayor Jim McManaman and the business superintendent for the French Public school board (CEPEO) since 2018. It’s supported by three staff.

This is part of the consultant-recommended transition to an operational board that will move it arms-length from municipal control.

Peckford says they are also looking for people to sit on the board of directors, which is expected to be anywhere from 7-11 members.