Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday February 28, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, February 28, 2021:

There have been 299,754 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,185 (or 0.4 per cent) from the previous day. There are 282,315 people recovered from the virus while 6,960 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 10,995,968 of which 27,989 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 864,196. The country has 21,960 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, one in Nunavut, 1,355 in British Columbia, 1,883 in Alberta, 385 in Saskatchewan, 893 in Manitoba, 6,960 in Ontario, 10,385 in Quebec, 26 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 860 confirmed cases, of which 10 are active and 796 are recovered. There are 54 deaths to date. Three people are in hospital, including one in ICU on a ventilator. There are two active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 148 cases (one active), Lanark County West 164 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville Central 96 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville East 126 cases (three active) and Leeds-Grenville West 123 cases (one active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit stands at 2,776 cases, of which 116 are active and 2,593 are resolved. There are 67 deaths to date. Five people are in hospital and none in the ICU. There are eight active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 110,163.

Vaccines: Ontario 668,104 (+24,339); EOHU 6,822 (+901 reported Feb. 26); LGL 2,954 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update Feb. 22).

Newfoundland and Labrador recorded its sixth death since the pandemic began as the province deals with an outbreak of the U.K. variant. The latest victim was a man over the age of 70 in the eastern section of the province. Newfoundland has been in lockdown since Feb. 12.

Prince Edward Island is imposing so-called “circuit-breaker measures,” such as limiting gatherings to immediate households plus a circle of 10 contacts. The province reported six new cases on Saturday.

Alberta Health Services has apologized for an error in its stress test for its vaccine booking system, calling it an error in judgment. It resulted in people being kicked off the system or getting busy signals on the phone for hours earlier this week. AHS underestimated how many people 75 years old and older would be calling in to book.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.