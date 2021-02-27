Merrickville pickup truck near school bus stop a ‘misunderstanding’: O.P.P.

MERRICKVILLE – Provincial police say a pickup truck seen a couple of times near a school bus drop-off and pickup area was a “misunderstanding.”

A citizen reported the light grey Ford pickup to police two weeks ago after it was seen on St. John Street in Merrickville.

The person who reported it told police that the driver “drove away quickly” once they were noticed.

Grenville County O.P.P. now say this week their investigation has concluded that “the incident was a misunderstanding” and there is no concern for public safety.

Police did not elaborate on what exactly was the misunderstanding.