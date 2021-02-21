Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday February 21, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, February 21, 2021:

There have been 291,999 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,228 (or 0.4 per cent) from the previous day. There are 274,714 people recovered from the virus while 6,848 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 10,645,980 of which 30,762 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 843,301. The country has 21,630 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, one in Nunavut, 1,327 in British Columbia, 1,818 in Alberta, 368 in Saskatchewan, 882 in Manitoba, 6,848 in Ontario, 10,292 in Quebec, 24 in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 852 confirmed cases, of which 14 are active and 784 are recovered. Fifty-four people have died to date. There are two people in hospital, including one in the ICU on a ventilator. There are two active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 147 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 163 cases (eight active), Leeds-Grenville Central 95 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville East 122 cases (two active) and Leeds-Grenville West 123 cases (three active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 2,701 confirmed cases, of which 130 are active and 2,504 are resolved. Sixty-seven people have died to date. There are 11 people in hospital, including one in the ICU. There are nine active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 107,757. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Public Health Agency of Canada says travellers coming back to Canada who aren’t exempt will have to product a negative COVID-19 test with a self-swab kit, starting Monday (Feb. 22). The government will hand out the kits at 117 land ports of entry and there will be on-site testing at five major entry points.

The aboriginal and general population will be focused on in the third phase of vaccine rollout in British Columbia. B.C. health officials say they want the process to feel safe for First Nations people even though they admit there will be glitches in the rollout.

Six people have been fined by police in Nova Scotia for two separate social gatherings that violated COVID-19 rules. They each walked away with $1,000 tickets.

