At-home senior care expanded in Leeds-Grenville

BROCKVILLE – The provincial government is spending just over $3 million to expand the Community Paramedicine for Long-Term Care program in Leeds-Grenville.

The program sees paramedics visit seniors who are on a wait list for a nursing home, allowing them to live longer independently.

“This program is all about keeping seniors safe at home, while delaying the need for long-term care,” MPP Steve Clark said in making the $3.25 million announcement.

Community Paramedicine includes online or virtual support for seniors and non-emergency home visits an in-home testing.