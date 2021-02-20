Brockville grocery store sets record in helping food bank

BROCKVILLE – The city’s food bank has received just over $11,000 to help stock the shelves.

Michael Newman, manager of the Brockville Metro, presented Brockville and Area Food Bank co-chair JoAnne Sytsma with a cheque this month for $11,154.

The money was raised during a Christmas seasonal campaign where customers donated $2 when going through the cash.

“The Brockville Metro raised the most monies it has ever raised for a single event, which as Newman noted is outstanding for a community of this size,” a food bank spokesman said in a statement.

It was also “one of the highest” fundraisers for Metro stores in Ontario.