Westport man wins $100,000 in lottery

WESTPORT – A local contractor really nailed it!

James Levatte won $100,000 after matching the last six of seven numbers on Encore on his Nov. 24, 2020 Lotto Max ticket.

“You hear about others that win, so it’s nice to be one of them!” the 55-year-old contractor said when redeeming his ticket with lottery officials.

Levatte is a married father and says he has a couple of ideas on how to spend the money but hasn’t made any concrete decisions.

The winning ticket was bought at a Kingston truck stop.