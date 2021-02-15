Brockville resident out thousands to phone scam

BROCKVILLE – City police say a local resident is out “several thousands of dollars” after being duped by a phone scam artist.

Brockville police say the victim gave the person on the phone access to their computer “in order to repair viruses.”

But instead the hacker got into the victim’s bank accounts.

Police remind you to beware of unsolicited calls and never give out personal information like your name, address, social insurance number, birth date or credit card and bank account numbers.