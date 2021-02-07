Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday February 7, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, February 7, 2021:

There have been 276,718 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,388 (or 0.5 per cent) from the previous day. There are 254,966 people recovered from the virus while 6,483 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 9,974,364 of which 31,924 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 801,057. The country has 20,702 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, one in Nunavut, 1,246 in British Columbia, 1,705 in Alberta, 336 in Saskatchewan, 842 in Manitoba, 6,483 in Ontario, 9,999 in Quebec, 20 in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 826 confirmed cases, of which 24 are active and 748 are recovered. Fifty-four people have died to date. There is one person in hospital in the ICU. There is one active institutional outbreak (Rosebridge Manor). The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 146 cases (five active), Lanark County West 149 cases (six active), Leeds-Grenville Central 91 cases (five active), Leeds-Grenville East 120 cases (two active) and Leeds-Grenville West 119 cases (five active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit stands at 2,581 confirmed cases, of which 219 are active and 2,302 are resolved. There have been 60 deaths and 23 people are in hospital. There are 12 active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 103,922. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,157 cases (52 active), SD&G 571 cases (73 active), Cornwall 686 cases (78 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 167 cases (16 active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Ontario Premier Doug Ford may be ready to ease restrictions. A government sources tells The Canadian Press four regions with lower case counts – one being Kingston – may be able to start lifting restrictions Wednesday. An official announcement is expected Monday. This Thursday (Feb. 11) will mark 28 days since the stay-at-home order was imposed.

The U.S. Super Bowl could be a superspreader event. That warning from top American health officials, who are urging people to gather virtually instead for the big game, instead of in bars and at parties.

A hobby is making a comeback as people deal with the pandemic blues and being stuck indoors. Model arts – be it miniature worlds with model trains or model airplanes – is enjoying a revival. One British manufacturer has hired extra staff to meet the surge in orders for miniature trains, tracks and accessories, according to The Associated Press.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.