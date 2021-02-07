MISSING: Brockville police make second appeal to find local woman

In this suppled photo, Rebecca "Becky" Neilson has been missing since Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Brockville police are trying to locate her. (BPS via Newswatch Group)

BROCKVILLE – City police made a second appeal Friday in the hope of locating a Brockville woman.

Police say Rebecca “Becky” Neilson vanished Tuesday after leaving a home in the center of the city.

Is is roughly 5-foot-5, 125 pounds with blue eyes and shoulder-length blonde hair.

She has several ear piercings and may be wearing glasses.

If you see her, call the Brockville Police Service at 613-342-0127 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-TIPS (8477).

