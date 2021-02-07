MISSING: Brockville police make second appeal to find local woman

BROCKVILLE – City police made a second appeal Friday in the hope of locating a Brockville woman.

Police say Rebecca “Becky” Neilson vanished Tuesday after leaving a home in the center of the city.

Is is roughly 5-foot-5, 125 pounds with blue eyes and shoulder-length blonde hair.

She has several ear piercings and may be wearing glasses.

If you see her, call the Brockville Police Service at 613-342-0127 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-TIPS (8477).