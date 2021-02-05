Athens resident $75K richer

ATHENS – This would put a smile on Clark Griswold’s face.

An Athens man has won $75,000 on a $3 instant scratch ticket he bought at Kitley Grocery and Service Center on Main Street in Toledo.

Rodney Linderman, a 45-year-old married father, said he wanted to pick up some tickets to get into the holiday spirit and snagged a National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation scratch ticket.

“This is absolutely surreal – a wonderful experience,” Linderman said when he picked up his prize.

He plans to pay some bills, put a roof on his house, donate to the local food bank and put some cash away for his kid’s education.