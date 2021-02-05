Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday February 5, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Friday, February 5, 2021:

There have been 273,660 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,563 (or 0.6 per cent) from the previous day. There are 250,937 people recovered from the virus while 6,393 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 9,849,313 of which 47,282 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 793,734. The country has 20,513 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, one in Nunavut, 1,240 in British Columbia, 1,684 in Alberta, 329 in Saskatchewan, 837 in Manitoba, 6,393 in Ontario, 9,941 in Quebec, 18 in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

While Canada has seen a 30 per cent drop in active COVID-19 infections in the last couple of weeks, health officials are warning people to keep their guard up, especially with new variants now popping up across the country.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added two newly confirmed cases on Thursday to bring the regional total to 825 confirmed cases, of which 24 are active (one fewer than Wednesday) and 747 are recovered (three more than Wednesday). Fifty-four people have died to date. There is one person in hospital in the ICU. There is one active institutional outbreak (Rosebridge Manor). The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 147 cases (six active), Lanark County West 148 cases (five active), Leeds-Grenville Central 91 cases (six active), Leeds-Grenville East 120 cases (two active) and Leeds-Grenville West 118 cases (four active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit added 13 cases on Thursday to bring the regional total to 2,567 confirmed cases. There were three in Prescott-Russell, six in SD&G, one in Cornwall and three in Akwesasne. Of all cases, 263 are active (66 fewer than Wednesday) and 2,244 are resolved (78 more than Wednesday). There have been 60 deaths, one more than Wednesday. There are 23 people in hospital (no change) and none in ICU (no change). There are 13 active institutional outbreaks (no change). Testing increased by 265 to 103,607.

The EOHU has received another 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and long-term care home residents will be getting their second doses. Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis expects 3,000 doses in about two weeks followed by another 4,000 the week after. Once nursing home residents are vaccinated then it will be front-line staff and then seniors outside the home care setting. The health unit has given 2,527 shots to date.

Across the border, St. Lawrence County (which includes Massena, Potsdam and Canton) reached 5,000 cumulative cases on Thursday after adding 53 cases since the previous day. Of those, 525 are active and 4,405 are recovered. Most of the active cases are in Massena, Potsdam and Gouverneur. There are 31 people in hospital and 70 people have died.

St. Anne Catholic School in Cornwall does not have a COVID-19 outbreak. The Catholic District School Board released a statement Thursday saying there was a data entry error in the Ontario government’s database. Public Health Ontario had listed the school as having two student cases.

The Ontario government is giving a London, Ont. company $2 million to build an airborne COVID-19 detection unit. The BioCloud unit will monitor air in enclosed spaces like schools and offices. Production at CEM Specialties is expected to create up to 250 direct and 750 indirect jobs.

A Public Health Ontario study shows variants of coronavirus showed up in 5.5 per cent of cases screened in a single day in January.

The federal government has extended restrictions on cruise ships coming into Canadian waters until at least Feb. 28, 2022.

