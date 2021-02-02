Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday February 2, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, February 2, 2021:

There have been 270,180 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,969 (or 0.7 per cent) from the previous day. There are 244,939 people recovered from the virus while 6,224 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 9,703,876 of which 11,651 have pending results.

(Health Canada did not update its statistics at 7 p.m. Monday. The following total case count is from Johns Hopkins and death counts are compiled by Newswatch from official provincial/territorial websites). Canada’s coronavirus case total is 788,186. The country has 20,136 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, one in Nunavut, 1,210 in British Columbia, 1,649 in Alberta, 306 in Saskatchewan, 832 in Manitoba, 6,224 in Ontario, 9,826 in Quebec, 18 in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added 11 newly confirmed cases over the weekend to bring the regional total to 816 confirmed cases, of which 20 are active (no change) and 742 are recovered (11 more than Friday). Fifty-four people have died to date. There is one person in hospital in the ICU. There are no active institutional outbreaks (report came out before Rosebridge Manor outbreak). The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 142 cases (five active), Lanark County West 146 cases (four active), Leeds-Grenville Central 87 cases (three active), Leeds-Grenville East 121 cases (three active) and Leeds-Grenville West 117 cases (three active).

An outbreak has been declared at Rosebridge Manor Nursing Home in Jasper (Merrickville-Wolford). One staff member has tested positive for the virus.

Shots of the Moderna vaccine for the LGL District Health Unit have not come on time, throwing a wrench into vaccination plans this week. That means its mobile vaccination clinics won’t be operating this week. The health unit had completed about half the shots for high-risk retirement and long-term care homes.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit added 36 cases over the weekend to bring the regional total to 2,508 confirmed cases. They were 10 in Prescott-Russell, nine in SD&G and 17 in Cornwall. Of all cases, 377 are active (33 fewer than Friday) and 2,076 are resolved (66 more than Friday). There have been 55 deaths, three more than Friday. There are 26 people in hospital (two more than Friday), including five in ICU (one fewer than Friday). There are 16 active institutional outbreaks, down two from Friday. Testing increased by 567 to 102,570.

The province is spending another $381 million through the federal Safe Return to Class Fund for ventilation, staff, online learning and mental health. The government says it’s spent more than $1.6 billion on protection for students and staff. More than half a million Ontario students returned to in-person learning on Monday, including the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area. UCDSB and CDSBEO students will be in class starting today as Monday was a PA day.

The South African strain of COVID-19 has shown up in Ontario, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams has confirmed. The case was in the Peel Region and there’s no known travel history or close contact with another traveller.

The shortage of vaccine shipments continues. Canada will only get about one-fifth of the vials it was expecting this week and next week. The federal procurement minister is saying the country will get its four million doses by the end of March.

The World Health Organization says it’s too soon for countries to ease public health guidelines. The position echos Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam who said last week that provinces should not be too quick to ease their restrictions while cases are falling.

Aboriginal adults in Manitoba will be getting the COVID-19 vaccine sooner. While the province will vaccinate people over the age of 80, starting next month, it will also give shots to people who are First Nations and over the age of 60, both on and off reserve.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.