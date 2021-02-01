Exam complete on paws left at Gananoque home

GANANOQUE – Town police say they have received an expert opinion on the source of animal remains left outside a home last week.

“It has been confirmed that the remains are from a wild animal. As the investigation continues police are confident that this incident does not pose a risk to domestic pets and animals,” the force said in a statement Monday.

The Gananoque Police Service seized a pair of paws from a home in the southern section of the town that had been dropped sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning (Jan. 28-29).

Gananoque police say they have conducted “extensive neighbourhood inquiries” but they have no concrete leads on a suspect or motive.

If you have any information, call Gananoque police or Crime Stoppers.