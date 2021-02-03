Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday February 3, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, February 3, 2021:

There have been 270,925 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 745 (or 0.3 per cent) from the previous day. Toronto Public Health’s data migration ended up with a removal of a number of duplicate cases. There are 247,236 people recovered from the virus while 6,238 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 9,732,428 of which 32,348 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 786,417. The country has 20,213 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, one in Nunavut, 1,218 in British Columbia, 1,660 in Alberta, 314 in Saskatchewan, 832 in Manitoba, 6,238 in Ontario, 9,862 in Quebec, 18 in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added three newly confirmed cases on Tuesday to bring the regional total to 819 confirmed cases, of which 21 are active (one more than Monday) and 744 are recovered (two more than Monday). Fifty-four people have died to date. There is one person in hospital in the ICU. There is one active institutional outbreak (Rosebridge Manor). The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 142 cases (four active), Lanark County West 147 cases (five active), Leeds-Grenville Central 89 cases (four active), Leeds-Grenville East 120 cases (two active) and Leeds-Grenville West 118 cases (four active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit added five cases on Tuesday to bring the regional total to 2,513 confirmed cases. They were four in Prescott-Russell and one in SD&G. Of all cases, 357 are active (20 fewer than Monday) and 2,100 are resolved (24 more than Monday). There have been 56 deaths, one more than Monday. There are 22 people in hospital (four fewer than Monday), including five in ICU (no change from Monday). There are 15 active institutional outbreaks, one fewer than Monday. Testing increased by 216 to 102,786.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a tentative deal with the makers of Novavax to produce the vaccine at the National Research Council facility in Montreal. The vaccine is approximately two months away from Health Canada approval and doses could be coming out this fall.

A Leger and the Association of Canadian Studies poll suggests 86 per cent of Canadians surveyed tougher federal government restrictions in the wake of the spread of new strains of COVID-19.

Saskatchewan has identified the first cases of the COVID-19 variant. The U.K. strain was found in two Regina-area residents. One has travel history to the United Kingdom while the other is a close contact. Four cases of the South African variant were confirmed in B.C. in addition to the one case in Peel Region.

With a steady drop in infections, Quebec is opening stores, personal care services and museums next week. The premier says six sparely-populated areas will move to the orange alert level.

One-hundred-year-old veteran Captain Sir Thomas Moore, who was knighted by the Queen for raising money for Britain’s National Health Service, has died after being admitted to hospital with COVID-19.

