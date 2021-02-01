Teen caught with crack, magic mushrooms during Brockville traffic stop

BROCKVILLE – City police say they were able to arrest a wanted 16-year-old girl after finding her in the passenger seat of a vehicle Friday night (Jan. 29).

Officers had stopped the car on Stewart Boulevard for a traffic offence and found the teen, who was wanted on a warrant.

After arresting her and conducting a search, they confiscated a switchblade knife, a “large quantity” of cannabis, magic mushrooms, crack cocaine and fentanyl.

The girl is facing drug trafficking charges and a charge of possession of a prohibited weapon.