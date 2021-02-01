Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday February 1, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, February 1, 2021:

There have been 268,211 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,848 (or 0.7 per cent) from the previous day. There are 242,807 people recovered from the virus while 6,188 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 9,673,517 of which 15,616 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 778,972. The country has 20,032 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, one in Nunavut, 1,189 in British Columbia, 1,639 in Alberta, 304 in Saskatchewan, 829 in Manitoba, 6,188 in Ontario, 9,794 in Quebec, 18 in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

With 31 deaths reported in Quebec Sunday, Canada surpassed 20,000 deaths. Over the past week, an average of 138 people have died daily from the virus.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 805 confirmed cases, of which 20 are active and 731 are recovered. Fifty-four people have died to date. There is one person in hospital in the ICU. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 140 cases (seven active), Lanark County West 146 cases (nine active), Leeds-Grenville Central 85 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville East 119 cases (one active) and Leeds-Grenville West 114 cases (one active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit stands at 2,472 confirmed cases, of which 410 are active and 2,010 are resolved. Fifty-two people have died to date. There are 24 people in hospital, including six in ICU. There are 18 active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 102,003. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Health regulators are working to approve the newest vaccine, Novavax. It’s been submitted to Health Canada for regulatory approval. The federal government has already secured a deal for 52 million doses.

The four major air carriers grounded flights to Mexico and the Caribbean on Sunday as part of the federal government’s travel plan. Starting Thursday, international in-bound passengers must land in one of Canada’s four major airports. Also coming is requiring travellers to stay at a government approved hotel for three nights at their own expenses after getting tested. An exact start date hasn’t been announced.

New York City schools won’t have in-person learning today (Monday) and it’s not due to coronavirus outbreaks. The city is bracing for a nor’easter winter storm with 12-18 inches (31-46 centimeters), according to CBS News. The city is also rescheduling vaccine appointments and the outdoor dining program is cancelled. New Jersey has declared a state of emergency with transit shut down.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.