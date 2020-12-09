Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday December 9, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, December 9, 2020:

There have been 130,910 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,676 (or 1.3 per cent) from the previous day. There are 110,951 people recovered from the virus while 3,808 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 6,665,787 of which 40,732 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 429,035. The country has 12,867 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, 543 in British Columbia, 640 in Alberta, 66 in Saskatchewan, 420 in Manitoba, 3,808 in Ontario, 7,313 in Quebec, seven in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added four more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday to bring the regional total to 534 confirmed cases, of which 39 are active (three more than Monday) and 442 are recovered (one more than Monday). The number of deaths to date is 53. There is one active institutional outbreak, after the one at Sherwood Park Manor was declared over Monday. The community case breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (11 active), Leeds-Grenville Central (five active), Leeds-Grenville West (nine active), Lanark County West (nine active) and Lanark County East (four active).

Provincial data shows there has been seven cases of COVID-19 at St. Edward Catholic School in Westport. There have been six staff cases and one student case. The school has been closed since Friday after the health unit declared it an outbreak.

After priority groups get the vaccine, Westport Mayor Robin Jones says the “general population should receive vaccinations beginning in (approximately) April.” Jones shared the information on her website after meeting with fellow Ontario mayors, including Brockville Mayor Jason Baker, in a briefing Tuesday with Premier Doug Ford, MPP Steve Clark and Vaccine Distribution Task Force lead Retired Gen. Rick Hillier.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region added nine more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday to bring the regional total to 987 confirmed cases, of which 221 are active (eight more than Monday) and 735 are resolved (one more than Monday). There were seven in Prescott-Russell and two in SD&G. The number of deaths to date is 31. Seven people are in hospital. There are seven active outbreaks. Testing increased by 728 to 86,559.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area will more than likely move to “orange” restrictions next week.

Quebec had 1,564 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and 12 more deaths associated with the virus. The daily counts have been dropping slightly since the province broke the 2,000 mark on Friday with 2,031 cases (reported on Saturday).

Manitoba is extending restrictions on public gatherings and in homes through the holiday season.

People in priority groups who can actually get to Canada’s 14 delivery sites will be the first ones to get the vaccine. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says long-term care home residents likely won’t get the first doses, since the Pfizer vaccines have to be kept under extremely cold conditions.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is reaching the final phase of U.S. government approval. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a positive report on the drug. Another group will review the FDA’s findings on Thursday.

The pandemic is going to make it more expensive to eat. A food price report by Dalhousie University and the University of Guelph predicts buying food for a family of four will cost roughly $700 more in 2021 than it did this year.

