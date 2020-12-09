Three park employees recognized for bravery in boat rescue

KEMPTVILLE – Three Parks Canada workers have been recognized for saving two people and their dog from a burning boat this summer.

Local MP Michael Barrett presented Dylan Carbino, Marina Clark and Alexandra Dow with certificates for acts of bravery today.

“This selfless act…without a moment of hesitation is incredibly heroic, and as Canadian as it gets,” Barrett said in a prepared statement.

The accident happened on Aug. 7, 2020 as the moored boat caught fire at the Rideau Canal Lock 36 at Newboro in Rideau Lakes Township.

