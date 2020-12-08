Leeds-Grenville at ‘critical time’ in COVID-19 fight: Stewart

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paula Stewart. (EOHU/Zoom via Newswatch Group)

BROCKVILLE – With 23 newly confirmed cases over the weekend, the region’s top doctor says people in Leeds-Grenville and Lanark need to “carefully consider” their actions at this “critical time.”

Local Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paula Stewart says Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties have had a “sharp increase” in infections with the average daily cases of one or two now at eight cases daily in the past week.

“This is affecting local businesses, workplaces and schools,” Stewart said.

When a single person tests positive, the fallout adds “tremendous pressure on our health care system, economy and public health capacity.”

The doctor is repeating the message for people to practice COVID-SMART – an acronym to remember to self-isolate if you have symptoms, wear a mask, avoid touching your face, remain socially distant by two meters (six feet) and 20 seconds of hand washing.

