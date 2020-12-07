Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday December 7, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, December 7, 2020:

There have been 127,309 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,924 (or 1.5 per cent) from the previous day. There are 107,990 people recovered from the virus while 3,772 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 6,581,306 of which 47,850 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 415,182. The country has 12,665 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, 492 in British Columbia, 615 in Alberta, 59 in Saskatchewan, 395 in Manitoba, 3,772 in Ontario, 7,255 in Quebec, seven in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 507 confirmed cases, of which 22 are active and 432 are recovered. One person is still in hospital, in the ICU on a ventilator. The number of deaths to date is 53. There are two active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (eight active), Leeds-Grenville Central (one active), Leeds-Grenville West (three active), Lanark County West (one active) and Lanark County East (eight active).

The coronavirus situation at St. Edward Catholic School in Westport, which had initially been described as a closure Friday due to staff shortages, was actually closed as a precaution for a possible outbreak. That has now been lab confirmed, according to a letter to parents, shared by Westport Mayor Robin Jones on her blog. The health unit says, based on testing, there are “two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff…with an epidemiological link.” The LGL health unit says the Friday closure was a “precautionary measure.” The school remains closed today (Monday).

A positive COVID-19 case has surfaced at Rideau Vista Public School in Westport. The Upper Canada District School Board says contact tracing is underway to identify high risk students. There’s no change to the school schedule and the facility remains open.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region stands at 942 confirmed cases, of which 178 are active and 734 are resolved. The number of deaths to date is 31. Six people are in hospital. There are four active outbreaks. Testing is at 85,201.

Prince Edward Island has announced a so-called “circuit breaker” two week lockdown to stem the rising ride of coronavirus cases. That means no indoor dining and no organized or recreational team sports. Retail is at 50 per cent capacity.

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has tested positive for COVID-19. The 76-year-old has been travelling a lot to many battleground states as Trump legally challenges his election loss.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip will be getting the coronavirus vaccine within weeks, according to Bloomberg. The shots for the 94-year-old Queen and her 99-year-old husband are meant to encourage others to get the shot. The Queen will stay at Windsor Castle for Christmas for the first time in 32 years.

