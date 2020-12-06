Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday December 6, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, December 6, 2020:

There have been 125,385 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,859 (or 1.5 per cent) from the previous day. There are 106,416 people recovered from the virus while 3,757 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 6,522,055 of which 63,193 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 408,921. The country has 12,589 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, 492 in British Columbia, 596 in Alberta, 55 in Saskatchewan, 381 in Manitoba, 3,757 in Ontario, 7,231 in Quebec, seven in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 507 confirmed cases, of which 22 are active and 432 are recovered. One person is still in hospital, in the ICU on a ventilator. The number of deaths to date is 53. There are two active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (eight active), Leeds-Grenville Central (one active), Leeds-Grenville West (three active), Lanark County West (one active) and Lanark County East (eight active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region stands at 942 confirmed cases, of which 178 are active and 734 are resolved. The number of deaths to date is 31. Six people are in hospital. There are four active outbreaks. Testing is at 85,201.

Quebec had a daily record on Saturday with 2,031 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 38 more deaths. Quebec public health officials added that not all the cases came in the past 24 hours.

Canada’s top doctor says the initial vaccine supply will be coming early in the new year. Dr. Theresa Tam shared the good news despite the new wave of cases. The first vaccine is expected to be the Pfizer one, followed closely by Moderna.

A Winnipeg church wasn’t able to hold parking lot services Saturday. A judge ruled early in the day against the Springs Church, hours before its service was to begin, in defiance of provincial public health orders.

B.C. health officials are telling residents to only celebrate the holidays with those in their immediate households.

Russia has started giving shots of its own COVID-19 vaccine. The Sputnik V vaccine is drawing critics around the world because it hasn’t completed safety studies.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.