No Christmas care packages at BGH

BROCKVILLE – If you’re thinking about sending some cooked Christmas food, flowers or a care package to someone at Brockville General Hospital – don’t.

That message from BGH brass due to the hospital having to keep strict infection and control practices in place in the midst of COVID-19.

“However, scheduled visitors are able to bring non-perishable, commercially made food items and store them in the patient’s bedside,” the hospital said.

As well, staff are not able to accept gifts, shared snacks or coffee, even though CEO Nick Vlacholias noted that “we have an incredibly generous community.”

The Brockville hospital wants to avoid what happened in London, Ont., where it’s believed staff-to-staff transmission at an unmasked pot luck at University Hospital led to 64 patients and 48 staff testing positive for COVID-19. Twelve people have died.

BGH encourages people to give to the hospital foundation instead.