Do you own this husky?

Posted on December 2, 2020 by in Brockville, News // 0 Comments

In this provided photo, this black and white husky was found on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 in the Brock Street and John Street area of Brockville, Ont. Police are trying to locate its owner. (BPS via Newswatch Group)

Update 3:53 p.m. Wednesday: MeowTown has told Brockville Newswatch that the owner has been located.

BROCKVILLE – City police are trying to find the owner of a husky, found Tuesday night in the neighbourhood near the railway station.

The black and white dog was found in the John Street and Brock Street area by a resident around 7 p.m.

Police say they knocked on doors in the area but couldn’t find the owner.

The dog has no tags but was wearing a leather collar, police said.

The husky is being held at MeowTown – a luxury cat resort on Stewart Boulevard – for its safety (613-342-7816).

