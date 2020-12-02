Do you own this husky?

Update 3:53 p.m. Wednesday: MeowTown has told Brockville Newswatch that the owner has been located.

BROCKVILLE – City police are trying to find the owner of a husky, found Tuesday night in the neighbourhood near the railway station.

The black and white dog was found in the John Street and Brock Street area by a resident around 7 p.m.

Police say they knocked on doors in the area but couldn’t find the owner.

The dog has no tags but was wearing a leather collar, police said.

The husky is being held at MeowTown – a luxury cat resort on Stewart Boulevard – for its safety (613-342-7816).