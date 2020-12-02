Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday December 2, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, December 2, 2020:

There have been 118,199 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,707 (or 1.5 per cent) from the previous day. There are 100,012 people recovered from the virus while 3,663 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 6,309,556 of which 34,046 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 383,468. The country has 12,211 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, 457 in British Columbia, 551 in Alberta, 51 in Saskatchewan, 328 in Manitoba, 3,663 in Ontario, 7,084 in Quebec, seven in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added one new case on Tuesday to bring the regional total to 493 confirmed cases, of which 12 are active and 428 are recovered. One person is still in hospital, in the ICU on a ventilator. The number of deaths to date is 53. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (one active), Leeds-Grenville Central (three active), Leeds-Grenville West (four active), Lanark County West (zero active) and Lanark County East (four active).

The LGL District Health Unit has declared an outbreak at the FoxRun by the River retirement home in Gananoque. A staff member has tested positive for the virus and is self-isolating at home. An outbreak is declared when there is at least one lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a long-term or retirement home setting.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region added six cases on Tuesday to bring the regional total to 874 confirmed cases, of which 123 are active (six more than Monday) and 721 are resolved (zero more than Monday). There were three new cases in Prescott-Russell, two in SD&G and one in Cornwall. The number of deaths to date is 31. Five people are in hospital. There are two active outbreaks (includes nursing homes, schools and daycare). Testing increased by 632 to 83,837.

The provincial premiers say the federal Liberals’ spending plan doesn’t come close enough to properly funding their health care systems, let alone the added costs of coronavirus. The Liberals have countered by saying they have sent $24 billion to the provinces for their needs.

When Canada will get a vaccine delivered is turning into a political football, according to the federal procurement minister. Anita Anand says safety comes before political considerations.

Saskatchewan is hoping to loosen some restrictions in time for the holidays. The limit is five people gathering inside a home right now but Premier Scott Moe says that will be under review in the coming weeks.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.