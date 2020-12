BROCKVILLE – A budding triathlete in Brockville has had their bike stolen.

Police say the green and black Schwinn triathlon bicycle was stolen from a shed near Toniata Public School (Scace Avenue).

The homeowner called police yesterday (Dec. 1) about the shed that was broken into. A number of other items were stolen.

If you see the bike, you’re asked to call Brockville police at 613-342-0127.