Typical winter to start but milder second half: The Weather Network

BROCKVILLE – We may start out with a typical winter season this month but the second half will be pretty warm and sloppy with “very mild weather,” The Weather Network predicts.

TWN released its winter outlook for the country Monday and, when it comes to Eastern Ontario, we will likely be dominated by mild air, thanks to a “strong” La Nina – the band of cold water in the Pacific Ocean. As it moves away from North America, it will bring milder weather to Eastern Canada.

“What that’s going to bring is a winter where hopefully folks will have some more opportunities to get outside, take advantage of some extended breaks of milder weather, some extended thaws this year, which I think on the whole, will be pretty positive story,” meteorologist Michael Carter said in an interview with Brockville Newswatch.

Carter says precipitation will be above normal due to an active storm track, “but in terms of whether that comes in the form of rain or ice or snow, that’s going to come down to individual weather systems.” Carter adds that Monday’s rain in Eastern Ontario while southwestern and central Ontario got significant snow from the same system was a good example of what’s to come.

He agrees that travel could be trickier this winter with the temperature going above and below freezing and it may not be the best conditions for snow-related recreation.

“We are going to have a threat for snowstorms, ice storms, things that are going to lead to difficult and tricky travel, just that the snow is not going to stick around as long this year,” Carter said.

For people who want lots of snow for snowmobiling and cross country skiing, he adds it might be advisable to head to northeastern Ontario – at least for this winter.

Here’s the average temperatures and precipitation for Leeds-Grenville:

December – high 0, low -7, precipitation 39 centimeters (15.4 inches)

January – high -3.6, low -12, precipitation 49 centimeters (19.3 inches)

February – high -1.7, low -10.5, precipitation 39 centimeters (15.4 inches)

March – precipitation 31 centimeters (12.2 inches)

As for Western Canada, the Prairies and British Columbia will have the other extreme with a colder than normal winter – “frigid” for the Prairies and heavy snow for B.C.