Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday December 1, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, December 1, 2020:

There have been 116,492 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,746 (or 1.5 per cent) from the previous day. There are 98,639 people recovered from the virus while 3,656 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 6,274,916 of which 27,388 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 378,139. The country has 12,130 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, 441 in British Columbia, 541 in Alberta, 47 in Saskatchewan, 312 in Manitoba, 3,656 in Ontario, 7,056 in Quebec, seven in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added eight cases over the weekend to bring the total to 492 confirmed cases, of which 13 are active and 426 are recovered. One person is out of hospital, leaving one person, who is still in the ICU on a ventilator. The number of deaths to date is 53. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (one active), Leeds-Grenville Central (three active), Leeds-Grenville West (six active), Lanark County West (zero active) and Lanark County East (three active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region jumped 33 cases over the weekend to bring the regional total to 868 confirmed cases, of which 117 are active (27 more than Friday) and 721 are resolved (seven more than Friday). There were 14 new cases in Prescott-Russell, 11 in SD&G, seven in Cornwall and one in Akwesasne. The number of deaths to date is 31. Five people are in hospital, one more than Friday. There are four active outbreaks (includes nursing homes, schools and daycare). Testing increased by 425 to 83,205.

Premier Doug Ford again expressed frustration Monday that the federal government is still not giving the information they are looking for to prepare for the vaccine rollout. Ford is looking for a clear delivery date.

The province is providing more money to parents to cover learning costs. The Support for Learners program will provide one-time payouts of $200 per child up to the age of 12 and $250 for a child 21 or younger with special needs.

COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna is asking American and European regulators to allow emergency use of the drug. The company wants to start vaccinating in the U.S. this month.

Students in Canton, N.Y. are remote learning at least until Thursday after five people with the transportation department for the Canton Central School District had to quarantine. The district has approximately 1,300 students. St. Lawrence County (which includes Massena, Potsdam and Canton) recorded 65 new cases on Monday to bring the county total to 953 cases, 222 of which are active. There were two more deaths, bringing the total to 11. Nine people are in hospital.

Helping businesses and workers through the pandemic is part of $25 billion in spending in the federal Liberals’ fall economic update. Getting through the recovery is projected to cost tens of billions more with a deficit forecast of $381 billion. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland presented the update in the House of Commons Monday afternoon.

Nunavut is scheduled to end its two week lockdown on Wednesday. There are still 108 active cases while 73 people have recovered from the virus.

The chief medical adviser for Health Canada has indicated Canada should be in a position to green-light the Pfizer vaccine at the same time as the U.S. – before the end of the month.

