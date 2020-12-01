String of Brockville mental health calls

BROCKVILLE – City police are growing concerned about a “recent trend of increased calls for service” for mental health and addiction issues.

Brockville officers had cases between Friday morning and late Saturday afternoon where four people had to be taken to Brockville General Hospital after being arrested under the Mental Health Act.

Resources are available such as the Brockville General Hospital’s 24-7 Mental Health Crisis Line (613-345-4600) and the Lanark, Leeds and Grenville Addictions and Mental Health line at 613-342-2262 during weekdays.