Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday November 30, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, November 30, 2020:

There have been 114,746 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,708 (or 1.5 per cent) from the previous day. There are 97,319 people recovered from the virus while 3,648 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 6,235,510 of which 38,724 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 370,278. The country has 12,032 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, 395 in British Columbia, 533 in Alberta, 45 in Saskatchewan, 301 in Manitoba, 3,648 in Ontario, 7,033 in Quebec, seven in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 484 confirmed cases, of which seven are active and 424 are recovered. There are two people in hospital, both in ICU and one on a ventilator. The number of deaths to date is 53. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central (zero active), Leeds-Grenville West (four active), Lanark County West (zero active) and Lanark County East (three active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 835 confirmed cases, of which 90 are active and 714 are resolved. The number of deaths to date is 31. Four people are in hospital. There are four active outbreaks (includes nursing homes, schools and daycare). Testing is at 82,780.

Twenty people at a Montreal long-term care home have been hospitalized after contracting the virus. The source is believed to be an asymptomatic caregiver who went in to the building. There have been 10 deaths at Maimonides Geriatric Center since the second wave started.

The federal government’s travel restrictions for people coming to Canada other than from the U.S. have been extended until Jan. 21, 2021. The restrictions for travellers from the U.S. are supposed to end Dec. 21, but will likely be extended.

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole questions why the Trudeau Liberals focused on a deal with a Chinese COVID-19 vaccine maker that ultimately fell through. That meant that Canada didn’t focus on signing pre-orders with drug makers like Pfizer and Moderna until August.

U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says Americans returning from Thanksgiving weekend need to quarantine when they get home. The number of infections has topped 13 million and more than 91,000 people have been hospitalized.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.