Spouse stabbed in heated argument

BROCKVILLE – City police say a woman is facing charges after a heated argument resulted in a stabbing Friday.

Brockville police arrested a 29-year-old woman around 3 a.m. after responding to a domestic dispute call.

She’s been charged with assault with a weapon and making threats.

Police allege the woman stabbed her common-law partner in the arm during the argument at a home in the city’s north end.

The man was not seriously hurt, police added.