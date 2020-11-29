Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday November 29, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, November 29, 2020:

There have been 113,038 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,822 (or 1.6 per cent) from the previous day. There are 95,876 people recovered from the virus while 3,624 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 6,181,551 of which 56,219 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 364,810. The country has 11,976 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, 395 in British Columbia, 524 in Alberta, 45 in Saskatchewan, 290 in Manitoba, 3,624 in Ontario, 7,021 in Quebec, seven in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 484 confirmed cases, of which seven are active and 424 are recovered. There are two people in hospital, both in ICU and one on a ventilator. The number of deaths to date is 53. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central (zero active), Leeds-Grenville West (four active), Lanark County West (zero active) and Lanark County East (three active).

The LGL health unit is advising people who attended the Outdoor Christmas Market in Kemptville last weekend to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. Someone who went to the market on Campus Drive on Saturday and Sunday (Nov. 21-22) has tested positive. The health unit says the risk is considered low, according to the Kemptville Advance.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 835 confirmed cases, of which 90 are active and 714 are resolved. The number of deaths to date is 31. Four people are in hospital. There are four active outbreaks (includes nursing homes, schools and daycare). Testing is at 82,780.

There are more and larger outbreaks at long-term care homes and congregate living facilities which is deeply concerning, according to Dr. Theresa Tam. The country’s chief public health official says Canada is averaging about 76 deaths a day and it’s putting a strain on health services, especially those not equipped to handle complex emergencies.

A boy from the Winnipeg region, younger than 10, is among 10 new COVID-19 related deaths reported Saturday in Manitoba.

A man who travelled from the U.S. to St. John’s, Newfoundland through Montreal is the Atlantic province’s latest travel-related case. Officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are asking anyone who was on Air Canada Flight 7480 on Nov. 25 to get tested.

Dozens of people have been arrested in an anti-government demonstration in London, England. Things got physical with smoke bombs tossed and bottles thrown, as police scuffled with anti-mask and anti-vaccine demonstrators. The country does not allow mass gatherings under the lockdown protocol.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.