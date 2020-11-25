Brockville power out to roughly 700 customers

Update 12:15 p.m. Wednesday: Hydro One reported than fewer than 40 customers still needed to have their power restored. Estimated time of restoration was 3 p.m. at the latest.

BROCKVILLE – The power is out to roughly 700 city residents as Hydro One is dealing with sporadic outages across Brockville.

The outage area is along the east side of North Augusta Road from County Road 2 to Broadway Avenue, according to Hydro One.

Crews have been dispatched to find the problem and restore power.

The estimated time of restoration is just after noon today.