Canada-wide emergency alert system tested Wednesday

BROCKVILLE – Don’t panic if your cell phone goes off this afternoon (Wednesday, Nov. 25) with an emergency alert text.

Canada’s national emergency alert system, Alert Ready, is being tested.

In Ontario, the test is set to happen at 12:55 p.m.

The alert will be sent to wireless devices as well as television and radio stations.

Not all people may receive the alert, depending on their phone compatibility, network connection and settings.