Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday November 26, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Thursday, November 26, 2020:

There have been 107,883 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,373 (or 1.3 per cent) from the previous day. There are 91,550 people recovered from the virus while 3,554 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 6,020,852 of which 44,950 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 347,466. The country has 11,710 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, 371 in British Columbia, 500 in Alberta, 37 in Saskatchewan, 256 in Manitoba, 3,554 in Ontario, 6,915 in Quebec, seven in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

There were no new cases Wednesday as the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stayed at 481 confirmed cases. There are seven active cases and 421 are recovered. There are two people in hospital, both in ICU and one on a ventilator. The community case breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (one active), Leeds-Grenville Central (zero active), Leeds-Grenville West (two active), Lanark County West (zero active) and Lanark County East (four active). The total number of deaths is 53. There are no active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added 13 cases on Wednesday – 10 in Prescott-Russell and three in SD&G – to bring the regional total to 818 confirmed cases. The number of active cases remains at 100, while resolved cases increased by 13 to 688. There have been 30 deaths to date. Four people are in hospital. There are three active outbreaks (includes nursing homes, schools and daycare). Testing increased by 509 to 82,079.

Premier Doug Ford says the safest way to celebrate the holidays is within your own household. If you live alone, you can join up with another household do you’re not alone for the holidays. The Public Health Measures Table came out with guidance Wednesday that includes avoiding high risk activities, such as parties and travelling to places with higher virus transmission rates, except for essential reasons.

A curfew was reinstated Monday by the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne. People have to be in their homes between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. except for essential reasons. The 100 mile (160 kilometer) travel radius, with the exception of Montreal, is still in effect.

Nearly 1,300 national interest exemptions have been made by the federal government during the pandemic to allow people into Canada who don’t qualify under the list of people allowed while the border is closed to non-essential travel.

Three organizers of a weekend anti-lockdown rally in London, Ont. have been charged by police. About 200 people showed up for the rally. Meantime, a weekend rally in Cornwall where there were roughly 150 people is under police investigation, according to Postmedia.

Saskatchewan is suspending group sports and also making masks mandatory for indoor fitness. The new measures start today (Thursday) and will be place for at least three weeks.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.