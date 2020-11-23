Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday November 23, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, November 23, 2020:

There have been 103,912 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,534 (or 1.5 per cent) from the previous day. There are 87,508 people recovered from the virus while 3,486 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 5,920,252 of which 30,427 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 330,503. The country has 11,455 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, 331 in British Columbia, 471 in Alberta, 33 in Saskatchewan, 229 in Manitoba, 3,486 in Ontario, 6,829 in Quebec, six in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 480 confirmed cases. There are 15 cases active and 412 are recovered. There are three people in hospital, two of them in ICU and one on a ventilator. The community case breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (eight active), Leeds-Grenville Central (zero active), Leeds-Grenville West (two active), Lanark County West (zero active) and Lanark County East (five active). The total number of deaths is 53. There are no active institutional outbreaks. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Leeds-Grenville Community Paramedic Outreach Program will be moving from a drive-through model to indoors, starting Tuesday (Nov. 24), at various locations in the county. The mobile unit had been an arm of the Brockville Assessment Center. The bookings for Lansdowne, North Crosby, Athens, Prescott, Merrickville and Johnstown will be done through the Brockville online booking system. https://healthunit.org/health-information/covid-19/assessment-testing-results/

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 787 confirmed cases, of which 103 are active and 655 are resolved. There have been 29 deaths associated with the virus. Six people are in hospital. There are four active outbreaks (includes nursing homes, schools and daycare). Testing is at 80,604. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Ontario government is sending out more than 200 province offences officers to take part in a series of education and enforcement campaigns around COVID-19 health and safety in workplaces. The campaigns are being carried out in “strategic locations.”

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says people need to limit gatherings and only go out for essential items if they want to have a safe holiday. Her warning comes as lockdown measures come into effect in Peel Region and Toronto today (Monday).

Manitoba had the fourth straight day of a record-breaking number of infections at 1,584 new cases on Sunday.

While Atlantic Canada has gone weeks without any deaths, the region is seeing a surge in cases. In Newfoundland and Labrador, Memorial University has put off plans to bring staff back to work.

