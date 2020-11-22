Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday November 22, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, November 22, 2020:

There have been 102,378 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,588 (or 1.6 per cent) from the previous day. There are 86,079 people recovered from the virus while 3,472 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 5,873,863 of which 43,047 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 325,711. The country has 11,406 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, 331 in British Columbia, 471 in Alberta, 33 in Saskatchewan, 217 in Manitoba, 3,472 in Ontario, 6,806 in Quebec, six in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 480 confirmed cases. There are 15 cases active and 412 are recovered. There are three people in hospital, two of them in ICU and one on a ventilator. The community case breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (eight active), Leeds-Grenville Central (zero active), Leeds-Grenville West (two active), Lanark County West (zero active) and Lanark County East (five active). The total number of deaths is 53. There are no active institutional outbreaks. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 787 confirmed cases, of which 103 are active and 655 are resolved. There have been 29 deaths associated with the virus. Six people are in hospital. There are four active outbreaks (includes nursing homes, schools and daycare). Testing is at 80,604. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 518 cases (48 active), SD&G 119 cases (11 active), Cornwall 124 cases (36 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 26 cases (eight active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Cornwall Newswatch. Email editor@cornwallnewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.