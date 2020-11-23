Scuba diving victim had dived Brockville before: police

BROCKVILLE – City police say a scuba diver who died over the weekend after an outing at Centeen Park had dived the area in the past.

Police were called around 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 21) after the 61-year-old man from the Ottawa area did not return from his excursion.

His body was found Sunday on the American side of the St. Lawrence River near Ogdensburg, N.Y. The victim’s body has since been turned over to Canadian authorities for an autopsy, Brockville police said.

“The Ottawa resident was an experienced diver and had been to Brockville several times to dive in the past,” police said.

His identity is not being released at the request of the family.