Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Saturday November 21, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Saturday, November 21, 2020:

There have been 100,790 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,418 (or 1.4 per cent) from the previous day. There are 84,716 people recovered from the virus while 3,451 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 5,827,192 of which 46,609 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 320,719. The country has 11,334 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, 331 in British Columbia, 462 in Alberta, 33 in Saskatchewan, 207 in Manitoba, 3,451 in Ontario, 6,774 in Quebec, six in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit remained at 480 confirmed cases on Friday. There are 15 cases active and 412 are recovered. There are three people in hospital, two of them in ICU and one on a ventilator. The community case breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (eight active), Leeds-Grenville Central (zero active), Leeds-Grenville West (two active), Lanark County West (zero active) and Lanark County East (five active). The total number of deaths is 53. There are no active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added four cases Friday to bring the regional total to 787 confirmed cases, of which 103 are active and 655 are resolved. There have been 29 deaths associated with the virus. Six people are in hospital. There are four active outbreaks (includes nursing homes, schools and daycare). Testing increased by 422 to 80,604.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit will be moving to the Yellow-Protect level on Monday from the current Orange-Restrict level. The loosened restrictions will move the EOHU region back to where it was prior to last Monday (Nov. 16), such as allowing six per table in bars and restaurants as opposed to the current four per table and will drop the 50 person cap on those establishments. Hours of operation will also be extended. The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region remains in the Green-Prevent level.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe had no new cases on Friday but reported four cases on Thursday, to bring the total to 18 active cases in the southern portion of the territory. There have been 64 cases to date.

Some of the biggest hotspot areas of Ontario with the greatest number of infections – Toronto and Peel – will be moving into lockdown on Monday. That will mean non-essential shopping will be curbside pickup. Restaurants will be takeout or delivery only. There will be no indoor organized public events or social gatherings except for people under the same household. The lockdown will last at least 28 days.

The Ontario government has extended the emergency orders already in place under the Reopening Ontario Act for another 30 days.

Kingston has been dealing with COVID-19 rushing through the fast food scene. The health unit says there have been 15 workers at 10 different fast food joints who have tested positive in the last two weeks. So far there has been no cases linked to customers.

New modelling by Health Canada shows the country could reach 20,000 to 60,000 cases a day by the end of the year, depending on whether the community continues on the current path or becomes complacent. The numbers of deaths could reach 12,000 by the end of the month.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed Friday the Canada-U.S. border will remain closed to non-essential traffic until at least Dec. 21. It has been closed to vacationers, day-trippers and shoppers since March.

Trudeau says the government has considered mandating the COVID Alert app for government employees and others, but at the same time the PM said the contact tracing app should be voluntary.

Nova Scotia is putting new restrictions in starting Monday for the Halifax region. Households will be limited to five visitors and outdoor gatherings will be limited to five people. The restrictions will be in place for two weeks and will then be reviewed.

Donald Trump Junior – U.S. President Donald Trump’s oldest son – has tested positive for coronavirus. He was asymptomatic and has been quarantining. It’s the fourth member of the Trump family to testing positive after the President Trump, First Lady Melania and their son, Barron.

