O.P.P. seize $15,000 in cannabis during North Grenville traffic stop

November 16, 2020

In this provided photo, Grenville County O.P.P. show off $15,100 in cannabis products seized during a traffic stop on Highway 416 on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. (Grenville County O.P.P. via Newswatch Group)

KEMPTVILLE – It seems Friday the 13th turned out to be unlucky for a driver in North Grenville.

The driver was pulled over by Grenville County O.P.P. on Highway 416 near the Rideau River Road exit.

Officers found just over $15,000 in various “branded and professionally packaged” cannabis products, including vape pens and edibles, in the car.

A 25-year-old man from North York is charged with drug possession, distribution and possession of proceeds of crime and will appear in a Brockville court in January.

