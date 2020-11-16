O.P.P. seize $15,000 in cannabis during North Grenville traffic stop

KEMPTVILLE – It seems Friday the 13th turned out to be unlucky for a driver in North Grenville.

The driver was pulled over by Grenville County O.P.P. on Highway 416 near the Rideau River Road exit.

Officers found just over $15,000 in various “branded and professionally packaged” cannabis products, including vape pens and edibles, in the car.

A 25-year-old man from North York is charged with drug possession, distribution and possession of proceeds of crime and will appear in a Brockville court in January.