Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday November 17, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, November 17, 2020:

There have been 95,496 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,487 (or 1.6 per cent) from the previous day. There are 79,295 people recovered from the virus while 3,371 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 5,677,273 of which 16,254 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 302,192. The country has 11,027 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, 299 in British Columbia, 427 in Alberta, 31 in Saskatchewan, 172 in Manitoba, 3,371 in Ontario, 6,651 in Quebec, six in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The grim milestone of 300,000 cases was surpassed Monday, marking less than a month since Canada passed the 200,000 mark. Health experts are alarmed but not surprised.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added three cases Monday to bring the regional total to 477 confirmed cases, of which 16 are active and 408 are recovered. There are three people in hospital, two of them in ICU and one on a ventilator. The community case breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (nine active), Leeds-Grenville Central (zero active), Leeds-Grenville West (two active), Lanark County West (zero active) and Lanark County East (five active). The total number of deaths is 53. There are no active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added 19 cases over the weekend to bring the regional total to 766 confirmed cases, of which 141 are active and 595 are resolved. There have been 30 deaths associated with the virus. Seven people are in hospital. There are six active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased by 361 to 78,895.

A COVID-19 case has been confirmed at South Branch Elementary School in Kemptville. Parents have been notified and contact tracing is underway. There’s no change to the school schedule or operations.

A second vaccine candidate is showing promising results. Moderna says its vaccine appears to be 94 per cent effective in preliminary study results. Pfizer announced promising results for its vaccine last week. Eastern Ontario Health Unit Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis says the vaccine development is “encouraging.”

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is promising fines for people at an anti-mask rally in Steinback on the weekend.

Nunavut is will be under a two week shutdown starting Wednesday, given the spread of cases in the western part of the territory. All schools and businesses will close and household gatherings are a no-no.

Toronto police had to shut down a large weekend birthday party with more that 100 people celebrating. A woman in her late 20s is facing a $750 fine and more fines are possible as police investigate.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is warning more people will die if the Trump administration doesn’t cooperate with his transition team. President Trump is refusing to share distribution plans for a vaccine, among other things.

