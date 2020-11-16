Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday November 16, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, November 16, 2020:

There have been 94,009 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,248 (or 1.3 per cent) from the previous day. There are 78,303 people recovered from the virus while 3,361 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 5,643,922 of which 26,147 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 296,077. The country has 10,953 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, 290 in British Columbia, 407 in Alberta, 31 in Saskatchewan, 162 in Manitoba, 3,361 in Ontario, 6,626 in Quebec, six in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 474 confirmed cases, of which 17 are active and 404 are recovered. There are three people in hospital, two of them in ICU and one on a ventilator. The community case breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (nine active), Leeds-Grenville Central (one active), Leeds-Grenville West (one active), Lanark County West (zero active) and Lanark County East (six active). The total number of deaths is 53. There is one active institutional outbreak in Carleton Place.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 747 confirmed cases, of which 143 are active and 575 are resolved. There have been 29 deaths associated with the virus. Six people are in hospital. There are five active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 78,534. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 503 cases (66 active), SD&G 112 cases (15 active), Cornwall 112 cases (54 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 20 cases (eight active).

This is the first day the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area is in the Orange-Restrict level. Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis is hopeful the region will only be in orange for a week and will revert to Yellow-Protect again.

Ontario and Quebec saw slight declines in new infections on Sunday but health officials say continued vigilance is needed as the country quickly approaches 300,000 cases and 11,000 deaths. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says people can’t let their guard down indoors as winter approaches.

Alberta’s chief public health officer says the province is at a critical point in the pandemic as there were nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Sunday and six new deaths.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson – who had coronavirus before and spent time in the ICU in April – is in self-isolation after coming into contact with someone who tested positive.

The United States has now surpassed 11 million cases. The latest million were added to the tally in less than a week. There have been 246,108 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

