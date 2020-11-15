Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday November 15, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, November 15, 2020:

There have been 92,761 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,581 (or 1.7 per cent) from the previous day. There are 77,241 people recovered from the virus while 3,332 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 5,601,716 of which 39,767 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 291,931. The country has 10,891 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, 290 in British Columbia, 401 in Alberta, 29 in Saskatchewan, 152 in Manitoba, 3,332 in Ontario, 6,611 in Quebec, six in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 474 confirmed cases, of which 17 are active and 404 are recovered. There are three people in hospital, two of them in ICU and one on a ventilator. The community case breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (nine active), Leeds-Grenville Central (one active), Leeds-Grenville West (one active), Lanark County West (zero active) and Lanark County East (six active). The total number of deaths is 53. There is one active institutional outbreak in Carleton Place.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 747 confirmed cases, of which 143 are active and 575 are resolved. There have been 29 deaths associated with the virus. Six people are in hospital. There are five active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 78,534.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer is warning an already strained health care system could be overwhelmed from the big spike in COVID-19 infections. Dr. Theresa Tam says the situation is worrisome. There were record one day increases Saturday in Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.

Provincial health authorities have millions of rapid tests in their hands and now have to figure out where and the best way to use them. For example, the Ottawa health unit is looking at using them for pilot projects, such has doing tests at nursing homes where there’s an outbreak.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.