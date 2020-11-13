Youth charged in deadly King Street West crash

BROCKVILLE – A teenage driver has been charged in connection to last month’s crash on King Street West in Brockville where a pedestrian was killed.

The Brockville Police Service announced Friday (Nov. 13) that a 17-year-old is facing two counts of failing to yield under the Highway Traffic Act.

A pedestrian, 42-year-old Parinaz Motahedin, was killed in a collision at the intersection of King Street West and Clarissa Street on Oct. 10.

Police say she was crossing Clarissa Street around 11:20 a.m. — at the exact moment a crash between a car and an SUV happened at the intersection.