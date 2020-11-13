Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday November 13, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Friday, November 13, 2020:

There have been 89,784 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,575 (or 1.8 per cent) from the previous day. There are 75,220 people recovered from the virus while 3,293 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 5,516,370 of which 41,977 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 282,577. The country has 10,768 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, 288 in British Columbia, 393 in Alberta, 29 in Saskatchewan, 132 in Manitoba, 3,293 in Ontario, 6,557 in Quebec, six in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added five cases Thursday to bring the regional total to 474 confirmed cases, of which 19 are active and 402 are recovered. There are two more people hospitalized, bringing the total to three. One of those is in ICU. The community case breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (11 active), Leeds-Grenville Central (one active), Leeds-Grenville West (one active), Lanark County West (zero active) and Lanark County East (six active). The total number of deaths is 53. There are two active institutional outbreaks (the outbreak at Wedgewood Retirement in Brockville was declared over Thursday).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area number of total confirmed cases on Thursday increased by two to 745. The EOHU did some major adjustments to case numbers. Of all cases, there are 170 active (nine fewer than Wednesday) and 543 resolved (11 more than Wednesday). There are six people in hospital, none in ICU. There are 32 deaths to date and six active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased by 88 to 78,033.

Ontario modelling suggests the province could hit 6,500 new cases a day by the middle of December, putting strain on the health care system. The province hit a new daily case record on Thursday. Quebec is hinting at Christmas school closures as the province had 1,365 new COVID-19 cases and 42 more reported deaths.

This is Friday the 13th, which usually means bikers head to Port Dover for a traditional motorcycle rally. Premier Doug Ford asked motorcycle enthusiasts Thursday not to get together. “We just can’t have thousands of people getting together right now,” he said.

Manitoba had a second day of a record-high nine COVID-19 related deaths. The province also entered its second lockdown Thursday.

U.S. disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says the first vaccines for coronavirus could be deployed as soon as next month or early next year. The U.S. has had more than 241,000 deaths and 10 million cases, leading the world in infections.

