St. Lawrence College tour goes online

KINGSTON, Ont. – Prospective students and their parents will have to hit their computer to take a look at St. Lawrence College.

The college is holding a virtual 360-degree tour of the Cornwall, Brockville and Kingston campuses on Saturday (Nov. 14) for three hours, starting at 9 a.m.

The Experience SLC Day will also include question-and-answer sessions with faculty as well as financial information on OSAP loans, bursaries and scholarships.

SLC President Glenn Vollebregt says it’s an innovative way to showcase the college on a global stage and how the educational facility has adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The college has roughly 10,000 full-time students among the three locations.