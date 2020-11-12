Suspected identity thief tries to buy car at Brockville dealership

BROCKVILLE – A woman has been arrested and charged with fraud for allegedly trying to buy a vehicle from a Brockville dealership using some form of fraudulent identification.

The Brockville Police Service is crediting “an alert staff member” with noticing something was wrong when the dealership, which was not named by police, had “almost completed the necessary paperwork” to buy the new car Wednesday night.

Police say that “problems were noticed with the identification” provided by the woman and the police were called.

She was arrested and police say they found she had “identification of several persons.”

An investigation is ongoing.

As is customary with the Brockville Police Service, the identity of the accused was not released.