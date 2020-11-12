Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday November 12, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Thursday, November 12, 2020:

There have been 88,209 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,426 (or 1.6 per cent) from the previous day. There are 74,303 people recovered from the virus while 3,275 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 5,476,811 of which 34,460 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 277,061. The country has 10,685 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, 284 in British Columbia, 383 in Alberta, 29 in Saskatchewan, 123 in Manitoba, 3,275 in Ontario, 6,515 in Quebec, six in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 469 confirmed cases, of which 14 are active and 402 are recovered. The community case breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (six active), Leeds-Grenville Central (one active), Leeds-Grenville West (one active), Lanark County West (zero active) and Lanark County East (six active). The total number of deaths is 53. There are three active institutional outbreaks. (The health unit didn’t update its website due to Remembrance Day)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added 22 newly confirmed cases on Wednesday to bring the total confirmed cases is 743. Of all cases, 179 are active and 532 are resolved. There are six people in hospital, none in ICU. There are 32 deaths to date and six active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased by 374 to 77,945.

Quebec reported another 1,378 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. There were also 22 deaths.

A group of doctors have asked Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe to do more to stem the rising cases of COVID-19. One of the doctors says if the current measures were working there wouldn’t be such a rise in cases. The province has seen case counts go up rapidly since mid-October and it now has just over 4,200 cases.

Alberta Health Services is closely monitoring a deadly outbreak at an Edmonton continuing care center where 10 residents have died. There were 66 positive residents and 66 active staff cases. The center is owned by a company, which also owns a nursing home in Winnipeg where 22 residents have died.

Five inmates have tested positive at three federal prisons in Quebec, Manitoba and Edmonton. Contact tracing is underway while the positive cases are isolated and monitored.

