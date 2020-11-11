Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday November 11, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, November 11, 2020:

There have been 86,783 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,388 (or 1.6 per cent) from the previous day. There are 73,417 people recovered from the virus while 3,260 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 5,440,104 of which 27,802 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 273,037. The country has 10,632 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, 284 in British Columbia, 376 in Alberta, 29 in Saskatchewan, 114 in Manitoba, 3,260 in Ontario, 6,493 in Quebec, six in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added five cases on Tuesday to bring the regional total to 469 confirmed cases. One person continues to be in ICU on a ventilator. Of all cases, 14 are active and 402 are recovered. The community case breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (six active), Leeds-Grenville Central (one active), Leeds-Grenville West (one active), Lanark County West (zero active) and Lanark County East (six active). The total number of deaths is 53. There are three active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added eight newly confirmed cases and four more deaths Tuesday. The total confirmed cases is 721. Of all cases, 177 are active and 512 are resolved. There are six people in hospital, none in the ICU. There are now 32 dead – four more than Monday. There are six active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased by 548 to 77,571.

Restrictions are being extended in Toronto, including a ban on indoor dining and indoor fitness classes. The restrictions, which were set to expire Saturday, will remain in effect for another 28 days.

Toronto isn’t the only one clamping down. Manitoba will see non-essential retailers limited to pickup and delivery and churches will have online services after a surge in cases. The new restrictions start Thursday. The prime minister says the situation in Manitoba is cause for concern.

Red zone restrictions in Quebec will be in place for at least another two weeks, the premier said. Red zone measures are in place until Nov. 23 but Francois Legault had promised to check after two weeks to see if those could be lifted.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he does not want any provincial leader to ease public health restrictions because they feel pressure not to shut down business or the economy. The PM says there is added pressure now to keep people safe and protect jobs.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.